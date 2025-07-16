Best of BS Opinion: High drama, stark contrasts, and subtle turns

There’s something timeless about watching old Bollywood films. The slow pans, dramatic lighting, and silent longing in a glance, everything was coded, layered, and deceptively simple. Unlike the flashy saturation of today's Instagram reels, those monochrome moments knew that complexity often hides in contrast. That’s how the current world feels too. At first glance, it seems disparate: inflation numbers, a language row, China’s strategic tone, income inequality debates, and a re-examination of India-Israel relations. But like the classics, each carries subtext, contradiction, and a black-and-white simplicity that only deepens with closer look. Let’s dive in.
Take India’s cooling inflation. Vegetable prices dipped by nearly 19 per cent in June, pulling retail inflation down to 2.1 per cent. But under that calm surface, oils and fats jumped 17 per cent, and core inflation remains sticky. As the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee weighs holding the repo at 5.5 per cent, the script shifts from price control to long-term reforms, notes our first editorial. The good monsoon may play hero this season, but the central bank, ever the stoic lead, refuses to overact.
Meanwhile, the three-language formula of NEP 2020 is sparking fresh regional drama. In Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, it’s not just about learning Hindi, it’s about identity, autonomy, and electoral posturing. The Centre’s push is seen by some as cultural dominance, though the Madras High Court ruled that RTE funds can’t be held back over NEP non-compliance. The debate is familiar, and like in black-and-white films, what’s left unsaid often says the most, highlights our second editorial.
Overseas, the dragon is rewriting its own script. Shyam Saran finds China’s confidence growing despite economic stumbles, rooted in its reading of American decline. With PLA purges and renewed aggression towards India, Beijing is back to playing antagonist, but with a sharper edge, more willing to back Pakistan, and dismissive of Indian clout. India, Saran warns, needs to shift from reactive cameos to strategic lead.
At home, Ram Singh challenges the popular belief that inequality is soaring. The World Bank’s latest data suggests India now has one of the lowest consumption inequality rates globally. Critics cite missing elite data, but Singh argues that even flawed numbers show a trend: more equitable consumption, stronger welfare, and a rise in bottom-half income share. The story of India’s poor isn’t just poverty anymore, it’s progress too.
Finally, Chintan Girish Modi reviews Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance between India and Israel, where Azad Essa explores India-Israel ties not as new-age alignment but as a long-standing, pragmatic bond. Essa draws a line from secret arms deals in 1962 to the booming defence trade today, arguing ideology isn’t the main glue, strategy is.
