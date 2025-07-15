Best of BS Opinion: From Delhi's IBC fix to Bengal's industrial reset bid

It always starts with a few raindrops. A hesitant drizzle tapping gently on windowpanes, the scent of damp earth rushing through the air, the sky unsure whether to break open or pull back. You pause. Look up. And somehow, instinctively, you know: the season is changing. The first signs of transformation rarely arrive with fanfare. They slip into our routines, barely noticed, easily dismissed, yet carry the weight of larger shifts. Similarly, across India’s boardrooms, legislative halls, and corridors of power, we see such signs: tentative, scattered, but unmistakably signalling that something deeper is afoot. Let’s dive in.
In Delhi, the government seems ready to admit that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code needs more than minor tweaks. As our first editorial outlines, the Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended exclusive NCLT and NCLAT benches to unclog IBC’s resolution process, where cases drag nearly twice the permitted limit. The hope? With amendments expected in the Monsoon Session, this might just be the breeze before the downpour.
In Bengal, too, the air is thick with irony and anticipation. Mamata Banerjee, once the fiercest critic of Tata’s industrial push in Singur, is now seeking their investment ahead of state elections. But as our second editorial shows, a single meeting with N Chandrasekaran won’t undo years of investor scepticism. Wooing investors is only half the job. Bengal must also tackle its deep-rooted anti-industry perceptions if it wants more than token showers of investment.
Meanwhile, Akash Prakash raises a thunderous question: Why are Indian entrepreneurs afraid to take long-term risks? Our obsession with margins and capital efficiency, he argues, is holding us back from global dominance. Unlike China or the US, our ecosystem still chases safe returns, not disruptive scale. A cultural shift in capital allocation might be India Inc’s most urgent stormcloud.
Yet, opportunity beckons. Rajeswari Sengupta writes that a rare trade window has opened: the US-China tariff war offers India a low-barrier shot at becoming a global manufacturing hub. But unless we act fast to fix domestic bottlenecks, this chance may evaporate like steam off hot asphalt.
And finally, Sanjeev Ahluwalia reviews The Stoic Capitalist: Advice for the exceptionally ambitious by Robert Rosenkranz, a book urging readers to embrace discomfort, act with reason, and think generationally. Because just like the weather, change favours those who are prepared for it. Stay tuned!