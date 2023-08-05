On the government’s decision to license the imports of personal computers, laptops, and notebooks, T N Ninan in his column notes that the objectives are worthy (security and import substitution), but the road to the economic hell that India once was, was always paved with good intentions. He further talks about a number of such recent decisions. Read hereIn other views:Bharat needs many more apps like Animall. Apps that are rooted in the reality of an India that people in the metros neither relate to, nor even try to understand, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read hereIn the context of recent developments in Haryana, Aditi Phadnis writes that the state is happy with the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government as the vote share increase in the last Assembly elections suggests. But the state doesn’t like the BJP MLAs and voted for fewer of them in 2019. Read hereQuote “Truth always triumphs” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi