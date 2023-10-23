Best of BS Opinion: How to loot state-run banks, the 'Global South' & more

Debashis Basu gives a picture of how public-sector banks are plundered. That is because of the way these banks are run.
Other pieces are:
As India’s footprint as leader of the Global South grows, it will have to avoid turning into another China, says Mihir S Sharma
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The OMO (open market operation) sale could be an innovative way to address the concerns on currency.
The first edit highlights the gains from joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and that India should reconsider its decision to stay away from it. The second edit says India has done well to reiterate its stand on Palestine