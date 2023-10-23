close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: How to loot state-run banks, the 'Global South' & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Debashis Basu gives a picture of how public-sector banks are plundered. That is because of the way these banks are run.

Other pieces are:

As India’s footprint as leader of the Global South grows, it will have to avoid turning into another China, says Mihir S Sharma

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The OMO (open market operation) sale could be an innovative way to address the concerns on currency.

The first edit highlights the gains from joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and that India should reconsider its decision to stay away from it. The second edit says India has done well to reiterate its stand on Palestine

QUOTE
 
While it is acceptable for government officers to disseminate information, to make them “celebrate” and “showcase” (govt) achievements blatantly turns them into political workers of the ruling party.
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to the Prime Minister 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: A coming-out party, evolving process of RE & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tax uncertainty, the prospects of Mandal 2.0, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Need for pragmatism, tackling urban poverty & more

Best of BS Opinion: Weak outlook, renewed Sri Lankan engagement & more

Best of BS Opinion: Extended trading hours, Carbon pricing challenge & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content PSBs International Relations

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon