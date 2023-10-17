Best of BS Opinion: Extended trading hours, Carbon pricing challenge & more

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: Olympian ideals, land leasing needs a sound law & more

Best of BS Opinion: The economic mosaic, lady who deserved better & more

Best of BS Opinion: Brace for volatility, will bankers ever learn & more

Best of BS Opinion: Managing expectations, freebies, lucky cohort & more