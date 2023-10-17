close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Best of BS Opinion: Extended trading hours, Carbon pricing challenge & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

SEBI

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is reported to be considering another round of stakeholder feedback and consultations before it comes to a decision on the NSE’s proposal to extend trading hours for index derivatives. The top edit explains why Sebi must evaluate costs and benefits carefully. Read it here

In other views:

Nitin Desai says India needs to consider a sectoral carbon-oriented cap-and-trade mechanism in a few sectors like electricity generation, steel and cement production. Read it here

The second edit raises questions about the recently completed eastern dedicated freight corridor. Read it here

Vandana Gombar outlines how Indian companies are buying clean power like never before. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Why is so much anti-Palestine disinformation coming from India?’
 
Article on Al Jazeera website

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

