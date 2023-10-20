close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Best of BS Opinion: Tax uncertainty, the prospects of Mandal 2.0, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Telecom tower

Kanika Datta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
A recent ruling by the Supreme Court (SC) that licence fee paid by telecommunication companies after July 1999 should be treated as capital expenditure and not revenue expenditure could pose a challenge for a sector that has faced significant financial stress already, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Sanjay Kumar assesses the significance of caste equations in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Read it here

Ajay Kumar explains how India’s dependence on imported could change as policy changes open up areas under oil reserves. Read it here

The second edit points out that there could be many commercial gains from India’s space missions. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Do not use our death and our pain to bring the death and pain of other people and other families” 
 
Relatives of Israeli campaigners killed by Hamas
First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

