Best of BS Opinion: Weak outlook, renewed Sri Lankan engagement & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Srilanka

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Market action, muted second quarter results and guidance cuts, lower hiring and cautious managements all point to weaknesses in India’s IT sector. Though cyclical factors may account for the bulk of the slowdown, at least part of the reason may be structural, too. The IT services industry may have to find new revenue streams even after it rides out this fallow period, the top edit points out.  Read it here

In other views:

Shyam Saran describes how India’s profile in Sri Lanka has expanded as the island-nation recovers from political and economic crises. Read it here

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar explains why there may be a glimmer of hope for radio with new recommendations by the regulator. Read it here

The second edit says the latest jobs data points to the need for the quality of jobs to improve. Read it here

‘Queer persons have the right to choose partners. The state cannot be obligated to recognise rights flowing from such union’
 
Supreme Court Justice Ravindra Bhat’s dissenting view

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon