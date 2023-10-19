Best of BS Opinion: Need for pragmatism, tackling urban poverty & more

The unanimous rejection by the Supreme Court of the right for same-sex couples to marry has squarely pushed the ball into Parliament’s court. This decision has raised concerns among the LGBTQIA+ community since Parliament is dominated by a party vocally opposed to LGBTQIA+ rights and heightens the criticality of the high-powered committee that the government has agreed to set up under the Cabinet secretary to examine the “human concerns” of same-sex couples without legally recognising their relationship as marriage. It is critical that the government creates a pragmatic enabling framework for LGTBQIA+ rights, the second edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit says the Prime Minister’s inauguration of maritime projects worth over Rs 23,000 crore needs robust policy support. Read it here
Poonam Gupta shows how Economics Nobel Prize winner Claudia Goldin's insights pave the way for bridging the gender gap in India's workforce. Read it here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy analyse urban poverty reduction policies that are making Indian cities fairer and more prosperous. Read it here