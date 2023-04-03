Best of BS Opinion: Arbitration off track, Reality and trade policy & more

In other views:



The Union commerce ministry released its foreign trade policy (FTP) for after a gap of three years, having initially cited the exigencies of the pandemic and its impact on world trade for the delay. Now that FTP23 has been released, this argument seems less persuasive. There does not seem to be any explicit understanding in the policy of the changes that have been imposed on the world trading system by the pandemic and various other simultaneous phenomena, thesays. Read it