Best of BS Opinion: Arbitration off track, Reality and trade policy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
export, import, industry, corporate

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:05 AM IST
The Union commerce ministry released its foreign trade policy (FTP) for after a gap of three years, having initially cited the exigencies of the pandemic and its impact on world trade for the delay. Now that FTP23 has been released, this argument seems less persuasive. There does not seem to be any explicit understanding in the policy of the changes that have been imposed on the world trading system by the pandemic and various other simultaneous phenomena, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
 
Ajay Shah sets out an agenda for decision-makers in the private and government sector to gain from harnessing the growth of exports in IT and ‘other business services’. Read it here
 
Sunita Narain explains why India cannot become defenders of coal, however bad global politics may be.  Read it here
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay argues that the first monetary policy of FY24 this week will probably be Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das' toughest. Read it here
 
The second edit says Delhi Metro’s shareholders must step up to pay the utility’s arbitral award to Reliance Infrastructure. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“The Congress should set its house in order for a role in opposition unity”
 
Janata Dal (S) leader and former PM H Deve Gowda
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:05 AM IST

Business Standard
