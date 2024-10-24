Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Institutions for development, reaffirm trade, more

Best of BS Opinion: Institutions for development, reaffirm trade, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

technological

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reports say the Department of Commerce will ask the Union Cabinet for its assent to “fresh guidelines” for negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), following a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office on the subject of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such negotiations. A review of the FTA process is welcome and is to be hoped that any SOPs that are firmed up as a result of these discussions do not push India further towards protectionism.  Overall, the idea should be to tap emerging opportunities in global trade, partly because of the changing global economic and political environment, the top edit argues. Read it here
 
   
In other views:  
 
Nitin Desai discusses the diverse ways in which institutions for development and growth have evolved across the world. Read it here
 
The second edit examines the value of MS Excel, which has been the dominant spreadsheet software for nearly 40 years. Read it here
 
Pallavi Bajaj says the world needs collaborative regulation to minimise risks while optimising the uptake of AI. Read it here
   

More From This Section

Nuclear power

Best of BS Opinion: Going nuclear again, Green being sign of warning, more

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

Two great architects

Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Saudi Arabia does not usually come to one's attention as a country with advanced scientific and technological capabilities. Its lingering image is that of a semi-feudal, conservative society ruled by a dynastic monarchy. But the reality is starkly di

Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

The unfortunate yet successful protests against opening up agricultural markets should not be seen as a barrier that prevents progress in the agriculture sector. Farmers, whether dependent on arhatiyas or not, will universally benefit from accessible

Best of BS Opinion: Power of institutions, Safe landing and more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘My gut says Donald Trump. … But I don’t think you should put any value whatsoever on anyone’s gut — including mine.
 
Nate Silver, American statistician and writer

Also Read

UP CM Yogi Adityanath At Business Standard 'Samriddhi' Roundtable In Lucknow On Wednesday | Credit: BS Photo

BS Samriddhi: UP's GSDP to surpass Rs 32 trillion in FY25, says CM Yogi

(From left) Rahees Singh; Ravindra Pratap Singh, UP Pollution Control Board; Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to UP CM; Sharad S Chandak, SBI; and Mukesh Bahadur Singh, IACC, UP Chapter, at BS ‘Samriddhi' roundtable in Lucknow on Wednesday | BS Photo

Employment, women's safety are UP's growth mantra: Awasthi at BS Samriddhi

tax

Best of BS Opinion: Not just by spending cuts, a bumpy ride, more

Venture Capital, fundraise, venture debt

Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

LAND

Best of BS Opinion: Next steps in GST, flagging enthusiasm and more

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon