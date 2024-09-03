Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Investing for the future, Import dependence and more

Best of BS Opinion: Investing for the future, Import dependence and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India’s expenditure on R&D

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that an opportunity may exist beyond the conventional brick and mortar in the large, high-quality domestic knowledge-based capital at the country’s disposal. This much can be seen from the speedy growth of Global Capability Centres set up in India by the world’s largest corporations, which derive huge value and amass intellectual property from Indian brainpower. Read here

In other views
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Protected markets and strong growth expectations reduce the incentive for increased R&D in Indian firms, writes Laveesh Bhandari. Read here

Wooing Chinese high-tech investments may not be the right approach, but India can still gain valuable insights by closely monitoring China's progress in the field of GenAI, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here

Quote

More From This Section

Premiumchart

Best of BS opinion: Lessons from the Wayanad tragedy, banking for growth

As candidate selection for the Haryana Assembly elections gathers pace — the state goes to the polls on October 1 and nominations close on September 12 — some trends are interesting.

Best of BS opinion: 'Caste' constant in Haryana, On Buddha's trail, more

tax

Best of BS opinion: Tax-reform dilemmas, ring-fencing a challenge

china, trade

Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying GST, trade imbalance, defending status quo

Mothballing the lateral-entry scheme and launching the modified pension plan show how governance style can make a difference

Best of BS Opinion: Tale of 2 decisions, unsafe at any place and more

 
“I would like to address the perception that supervisors are overly eager to impose business restrictions, sometimes being portrayed as 'trigger-happy',”
 
RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J

Also Read

PremiumThe demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Why it makes strategic sense to incentivise domestic chip research

PremiumKharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

Import dependence: Crop diversification can improve edible oil production

PremiumThere is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

Innovation is key: Why does India's private sector not spend more on R&D?

Premiumartificial intelligence machine learning

Why it will be a mistake to ignore GenAI lessons coming from China

PremiumAs candidate selection for the Haryana Assembly elections gathers pace — the state goes to the polls on October 1 and nominations close on September 12 — some trends are interesting.

Caste remains a crucial factor in Haryana's candidate selection process

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon