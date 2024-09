Best of BS Opinion: Investing for the future, Import dependence and more

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that an opportunity may exist beyond the conventional brick and mortar in the large, high-quality domestic knowledge-based capital at the country’s disposal. This much can be seen from the speedy growth of Global Capability Centres set up in India by the world’s largest corporations, which derive huge value and amass intellectual property from Indian brainpower. Read here