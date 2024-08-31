Best of BS opinion: 'Caste' constant in Haryana, On Buddha's trail, more

Business Standard
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

As candidate selection for the Haryana Assembly elections gathers pace — the state goes to the polls on October 1 and nominations close on September 12 — some trends are interesting.

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The slights and hurt in Haryana polls. What it is like to be among entrenched powers in government. Experiences in Bodhgaya. And the innovative aspect of microfinance. Today’s reading

Aditi Phadnis looks at the “caste” constant in the impending Haryana elections -- non-Jats and Jats. And also the ways in which matters concerning farmers and wrestlers can affect the outcome.
Chintan Girish Modi writes: Speaking of gender, the government can make up for a glaring absence in Bodhgaya. The 80-feet Great Buddha Statue, which is not far from the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, is surrounded by sculptures of the Buddha’s 10 principal disciples during his lifetime. However, there is no visible public acknowledgement of the earliest Buddhist nuns. 

On lateral entry into the civil services, Sandeep Goyal says the ground needs to be tilled before the seeds are planted.

Antara Haldar: Mainstream economics has ignored microfinance, from which it has a thing or two to learn

Mothballing the lateral-entry scheme and launching the modified pension plan show how governance style can make a difference

If Indian women can become chief executive officer of Pepsi and run banks, why should women lawyers working in law firms not be brought into the judiciary?
 
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

