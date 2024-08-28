Best of BS Opinion: Tale of 2 decisions, unsafe at any place and more

Contrasting responses to two government decisions, and tasks involved in skilling. Reading for today.
A K Bhattacharya: Mothballing the lateral-entry scheme and launching the modified pension plan show how governance style can make a difference. Read here
The cause of social justice is best served by re-imagining vocational education, says Rama Bijapurkar. And the private sector should not be the only one responsible for it. Read here
The first edit says the new platform of the central bank will improve access to credit. It will ensure getting information digitally from various sources. The second edit says the Hema Committee report on Kerala’s film industry is a wakeup call for women.