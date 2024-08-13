Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Safety essential for sustainable growth and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

After hitting a low of 4 per cent last fiscal year, private consumption growth is set to strengthen this fiscal. Consumption growth has been slow to recover due to the incomplete recovery of incomes from the pandemic’s impact. However, this fiscal ye

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Preparing the soil for growth

Dharmakirti Joshi and Dipti Deshpande: For a self-sustaining push to private consumption over the medium term, employment and household incomes must go up.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amit Tandon: Ensuring safe working conditions is more than a moral obligation because it also promotes sustainable economic growth.

The second edit says just ranking Industrial Training Institutes won’t do and asks for a comprehensive look at them. And the first edit says Bharti’s BT deal will play out in the long run

QUOTE

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: The end of complacency, Bangladesh's gamble, more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth, inflation & recovery, Chinese dependence, more

Best of BS Opinion: Flexible fiscal targets, onwards to Viksit Bharat, more

Best of BS Opinion: Making things better, search for competition, more

Best of BS Opinion: Judicial delays: An economic burden, Hasina's hubris

 
I want the police to arrest the culprits (in the medial college rape case) as soon as possible. If they are unable to crack the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. I don't have an issue with the central agency taking over, but its success rate is low.
 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Also Read

Upgrading ITIs: Need to make vocational training truly aspirational

A slice of Britain: Bharti's BT deal will play out in the long run

Consumption tailwinds

Safety essential for sustainable growth

Best of BS Opinion: Invention factory: New India dawning and more

Topics : BS Opinion Curated Content BS Special consumption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon