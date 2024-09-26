Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

The latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey report for July 2023-June 2024, released this week, shows the unemployment rate remained at 3.2 per cent, the same as last year. In this regard, our lead editorial highlights some of the weaknesses in the Indian labour market. For instance, India has consistently been witnessing a surge in self-employment, with well over half the country’s workforce being employed as “own account workers and employers” and “helpers in household enterprises”. Read