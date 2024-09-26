Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

Rajesh Kumar
Sep 26 2024

The latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey report for July 2023-June 2024, released this week, shows the unemployment rate remained at 3.2 per cent, the same as last year. In this regard, our lead editorial highlights some of the weaknesses in the Indian labour market. For instance, India has consistently been witnessing a surge in self-employment, with well over half the country’s workforce being employed as “own account workers and employers” and “helpers in household enterprises”. Read here

M S Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue how conflict of interest of top officials in regulatory bodies can be avoided. Read here
 

Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti note that while there is much to celebrate about the recently concluded semiconductor fabrication agreement between India and the US, New Delhi will also need to be mindful of the need to align or harmonise its own export control regulations with that of the US. Read here
According to Morgan Stanley, India crossed China to become the largest market in the emerging markets (EM) universe at the end of August. This is based on India's weight in the MSCI All Countries World IMI (investible large, mid and small cap) index.

“Today, we mark #10YearsOfMakeInIndia. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. ‘Make in India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sep 26 2024

