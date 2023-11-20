Best of BS Opinion: Why the passenger matters, Unsecured risk & more

Positive regulation in one instance and no regulation at all in another. And the sordid face of an aspect of India’s development story. For today

QUOTE

Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian cricket team’s World Cup final defeat

I wasn’t invited there (to see the World Cup final). They didn’t call me so I did not go ... sometimes they forget

Kapil Dev, who led India to World Cup victory in 1983