Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Why the passenger matters, Unsecured risk & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Uddalok Bhattacharya
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Positive regulation in one instance and no regulation at all in another. And the sordid face of an aspect of India’s development story. For today

Whether we like it or not, there is stress in the space of unsecured borrowers, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. The regulator has not kept its eyes closed to the warning signals … But one is just curious about the timing of raising the capital provisioning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Debashis Basu cites the case of Sahara as an example of letting down investors along with regulatory failure

Mihir S Sharma makes a case for improving the lives of the migrant labour --- whether through a better railway system or housing 

The first edit sounds cautious on growth in personal loans. The second edit sees merit in direct-to-mobile technology
 
QUOTE
 
Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian cricket team’s World Cup final defeat
 
I wasn’t invited there (to see the World Cup final). They didn’t call me so I did not go ... sometimes they forget
 
Kapil Dev, who led India to World Cup victory in 1983

Also Read

Sahara refund process begins: How to claim, eligibility and other details

From Lambretta to Aamby Valley Project: The rise and fall of Subrata Roy

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Best of BS Opinion: Palliatives, not solutions, the power of symbols & more

Best of BS Opinion: Changing saving habits, Cash for votes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Entrepot for geopolitics, our cities are choking & more

Best of BS Opinion: Saudi Arabia's cyber diplomacy, inflation & more

Best of BS Opinion: Towards more equal India, AI and global job market

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Banking Sahara India

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon