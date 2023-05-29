close

Best of BS Opinion: Listing timeline, fighting climate change, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya


1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Investment and its accessories, and the possibilities for banking in India.
Ajay Shah studies three questions on investment that are at the heart of Indian macroeconomics.

Rathin Roy: Economic policy cannot be executed with an inferiority complex that constantly requires divisive religio-cultural and ethnic grievances to be sated, or by indulging in trivial quarrels about Rs. 2,000 notes and withholding tax on foreign spending.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The Indian market offers limitless possibilities. International banks are aware of this but not many seem willing to explore it.

The first edit says Sebi could consider a gradual move to a T+3 system (listing after three days of issue closure), given the details involved. The second edit is of the view that the developed world is not meeting its obligations on climate change.
QUOTE

I am sure the new Parliament House, built during this Amrit Kaal, will be a witness to our rapid progress in the future as well. From creating a self-reliant India to meeting all the basic needs of the people …

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Best of BS Opinion: Listing timeline, fighting climate change, and more

investments, mutual funds
1 min read

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

The darkness of trivialisation

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
5 min read

Fighting climate change

Amazon rainforest, Amazon burning, forest fire, climate change
3 min read

