Best of BS Opinion: The unsung hero, spread of lumpy skin disease & more

Today’s fare: The march of the indirect tax regime and what India Inc is doing on environment, social and governance
A K Bhattacharya: After five years, it seems GST has begun to show sustained growth even as it has many weaknesses and policy challenges. Read Here
Amit Tandon: Companies will do what they need to. But it will be the regulations that will drive the ESG (environment, social, and governance) agenda. Read Here
The first edit says till Sebi’s probe of Adani Group is through, it would not be proper to say anything conclusive. The second edit is of the view Covid-like urgency must be shown in containing lumpy skin disease.
