Best of BS Opinion: Directing regulation, an increasing divide, and more

Regulation in India, after so many years, is still a half-finished job. Why is it so and why is Tesla taking India lightly? This is today’s reading
K P Krishnan lays out the basis of sound regulation and regulatory bodies.
Suveen Sinha: Why Tesla makes in China, not in India
The first edit says, though India has some cushion, the decline in foreign direct investment is disconcerting. The second edit rues the boycott of the new parliament building by the Opposition, though it says they have a point.
