Best of BS Opinion: Boon and bane of AI, burden of proof, and more

Any possible disruptive effect of artificial intelligence and GDP’s limitations are what we have today
Nitin Desai looks at challenges coming from artificial intelligence. Read here
Sachin Chaturvedi & G A Tadas say why we need to go beyond GDP to get a grip on human welfare. Read here
The first edit, in the light of withdrawing Rs. 2,000 notes and making the Liberalised Remittance Scheme tougher, highlights that the hardship on people has not been taken into account.
The second edit points out the drawbacks in the market regulator’s attempts at curbing suspicious trading
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more
Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The PLI question, questions about ONDC, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more
Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement
The number of people who die while cleaning sewage tanks is high. This is very painful. It is the responsibility of this government to avoid it.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin