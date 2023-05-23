close

Best of BS Opinion: Boon and bane of AI, burden of proof, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Any possible disruptive effect of artificial intelligence and GDP’s limitations are what we have today
Nitin Desai looks at challenges coming from artificial intelligence. Read here

Sachin Chaturvedi & G A Tadas say why we need to go beyond GDP to get a grip on human welfare. Read here
The first edit, in the light of withdrawing Rs. 2,000 notes and making the Liberalised Remittance Scheme tougher, highlights that the hardship on people has not been taken into account.

The second edit points out the drawbacks in the market regulator’s attempts at curbing suspicious trading

The number of people who die while cleaning sewage tanks is high. This is very painful. It is the responsibility of this government to avoid it.
 
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin
