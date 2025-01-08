Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 06:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking challenges on India's path forward

Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking challenges on India's path forward

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

China recently introduced an aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus to revive its flagging economy. Its 2024 growth target of 5 per cent was at risk, as reflected in a loss of momentum, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowing to 4.7 per cen

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Life’s journey often feels like a smooth ride until a speedbreaker jolts us into awareness. These moments, though disruptive, prompt us to slow down, reassess, and come up with a more sustainable pace. This week’s stories — ranging from economic hurdles to cultural crossroads — remind us that speedbreakers can reshape our momentum and redefine our trajectories. Let’s dive in. 
India’s growth engine seems to be hitting a speedbreaker, with a projected GDP growth of 6.4 per cent for 2024-25. While slower growth feels like a bump after the post-pandemic surge, it also signals the need to fine-tune fiscal priorities. Capital expenditure remains a vital cog, but fiscal constraints are looming large. Our first editorial argues that the upcoming Union Budget, like a sharp turn, offers an opportunity to implement next-gen reforms. 
 
Meanwhile, for Oyo, a self-imposed speedbreaker in Meerut has thrown its reputation into a free-spin. Restricting unmarried couples based on ambiguous documentation has sparked controversy, raising concerns about regional compromises for pan-Indian brands. This is more than a local issue; it’s a cautionary tale about staying true to core values. Read our second editorial to find out more. 
The government’s capital expenditure dip, much like an unmarked speedbreaker, highlights gaps in execution. With unutilised allocations and slowing tax revenues, there’s an unexpected chance to focus on fiscal discipline, writes A K Bhattacharya in his column today. In moments like this, efficiency isn’t just a detour — it’s the most direct route to progress. 
Similarly, internal migration in India mirrors a road filled with potential yet dotted with obstacles. Despite a youthful population and urban aspirations, the pace remains sluggish. Ashok Kumar Lahiri highlights that encouraging movement to well-planned urban hubs could unlock labour efficiency and national integration, but first, we must pave the road. 
Finally, speedbreakers are not confined to roads but also inked in histories. In today’s book review of Razeen Sally’s Return to Sri Lanka:Travels in a Paradoxical IslandAditi Phadnis writes that Sally’s book takes us on a journey through a land of paradoxes — its natural beauty contrasted by political turmoil.
 

More From This Section

Electronics

Best of BS Opinion: Fresh takes on generations, politics, and more

economic growth

Best of BS Opinion: Rupee, climate, and policies: Falling apples of change

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal dilemmas, digital divides, and strategy

2025, New Year, Happy NewYear

Best of BS Opinion: 2025's promise of stability, sustainability, and change

PremiumIllustration: Binay Sinha

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption trends, food security, and bold debates

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon