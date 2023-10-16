Best of BS Opinion: Olympian ideals, land leasing needs a sound law & more

The meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Marrakesh, Morocco, ended with a shared declaration. The two key elements of this agreement were a “swift and coordinated” implementation of a regulatory roadmap for cryptocurrencies and reform of multilateral development banks where some of the competing interests between developed and developing countries inched towards a solution. The top edit describes the options being explored on the latter track and points out that there’s much work to do yet to find a working consensus. Read it here
In other views:
Ajay Shah outlines the evolving shape of military production in the new world of conflict. Read it here
Surinder Sud argues for a statutory regime to safeguard the rights and interests of both proprietors and tenants and check the shrinkage of land holdings. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay describes how treasury managers are getting ready for the new norms on classification, valuation and operation of investments. Read it here
The second edit explains why bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics is not a good idea. Read it here