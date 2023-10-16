close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Olympian ideals, land leasing needs a sound law & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Defence Economics

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Marrakesh, Morocco, ended with a shared declaration. The two key elements of this agreement were a “swift and coordinated” implementation of a regulatory roadmap for cryptocurrencies and reform of multilateral development banks where some of the competing interests between developed and developing countries inched towards a solution. The top edit describes the options being explored on the latter track and points out that there’s much work to do yet to find a working consensus.  Read it here

In other views:

Ajay Shah outlines the evolving shape of military production in the new world of conflict. Read it here

Surinder Sud argues for a statutory regime to safeguard the rights and interests of both proprietors and tenants and check the shrinkage of land holdings. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay describes how treasury managers are getting ready for the new norms on classification, valuation and operation of investments. Read it here

The second edit explains why bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics is not a good idea. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Will we return? For my family, history is repeating itself’
 
Maram Humaid, a Palestinian in Gaza

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Best of BS Opinion: The economic mosaic, lady who deserved better & more

Best of BS Opinion: Brace for volatility, will bankers ever learn & more

Best of BS Opinion: Managing expectations, freebies, lucky cohort & more

Best of BS Opinion: Generating employment, 2016 demonetisation & more

Best of BS Opinion: An atrocity in Israel, tragedy in Sikkim, and more

Topics : BS Opinion G20 Finance minister global central banks World military expenditure agriculture economy

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, ENG vs AFG LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon