Best of BS Opinion: Brace for volatility, will bankers ever learn & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

bankers, basel 3 norms, bank norms

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Capital requirements under Basel III and the work before the next Finance Commission --- today’s reading
 
T T Ram Mohan: Basel III capital norms, which bankers oppose, are beneficial for both banks and the economy.
 
Rathin Roy lays out the political challenges before the 16th Finance Commission, given that the central government has become more authoritarian in its dealings with states.
 
Volatility in the markets will continue well into next year, says the first edit. And the second edit says what needs to be done to step up climate financing and the role the private sector needs to play.
 
QUOTE
 
We believe the direction of the World Bank’s evolution will set the template across the multilateral bank ecosystem.
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

