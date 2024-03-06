Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Best of BS Opinion: Non-binary worldview, time to speak up, women & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Democracy, politics

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a brief hiatus, Google has reinstated Indian apps on its Play Store, following their removal last week. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the basic problem here is the dominance of large players with market power to decide the terms of service, where most users have little choice. In such monopolistic situations, usual checks of market mechanisms don’t tend to work. It is thus often necessary to have regulatory intervention. Read here

In other views
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Western paradigm of ‘my way or the highway’ is no longer workable. It is time to accept complexity and contradictions as the norm, writes R Jagannathan. Read here

The theme of International Women’s Day 2024, to be celebrated later this week — Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress — is a reminder that the world needs to change to achieve anything close to gender equality, writes Nivedita Mookerji.Read here 

Quote
 
“Media and entertainment sector has growth and employment intensity embedded in it and is a multiplier for our economy.”
 
Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Power on rooftops, Green hydrogen at crossroads & more

Viksit Bharat 2047: Northeast India as logistics gateway to Southeast Asia

Best of BS Opinion: Fintech, age, central banking, Few gains at WTO & more

Best of BS Opinion: Himachal: an old tale, Japan as number four & more

Best of BS Opinion: Sustained momentum, BJP's manifesto on defence & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon