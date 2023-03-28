close

Best of BS Opinion: Building urban India, the Belarus bombshell, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya Business Standard
Ukraine, russia war

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:12 AM IST
Global peace and global and local leaderships in firms are what we have today
Nitin Desai: Peace in Ukraine requires peace between the US and Russia. Is it possible?

Indrajit Gupta: The high standards the earlier generation of leaders of HUL had set, especially despite many constraints, remain a golden era for management development in India.
Mahesh Vyas talks of improvement in consumer sentiments.

The first edit appreciates government policy on municipal bonds. The second edit highlights the dangers in Russia’s nuclear threat, which, it says, should be taken seriously.
It is a horrendous act. We have experience of people coming to this court, saying they have been languishing in jail for ordinary cases of murder and their remission is not being considered. So is this a case where the standards have been adopted uniformly as in other cases?
 
A Supreme Court Bench on granting remission to Bilkis Bano’s rapists and the killers of her family members
First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 12:12 AM IST

