Best of BS Opinion: Supply-chain efficiency, Stress testing & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

SEBI

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is looking to comprehensively stress test equity mutual fund schemes and put mitigating measures in place to handle potentially dangerous situations. This is a relatively new initiative on the part of the regulator, but it follows the first round of stress tests which is said to have resulted in unsatisfactory outcomes. The top edit explains why this exercise is a good idea over the long term. Read it here

In other views:
The second edit points out that improvements in supply chain efficiencies can reduce food price rises. Read it here     

Ajay Srivastava assesses the challenges in India’s fight for food security embedded in future FTA deals. Read it here

Suveen Sinha says the rising acceptance of gay leaders has taken the sting out of stories outing them. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Adani keeps facing reputational challenges, but he shakes them off and keeps doing business”
 
Michael Kugelman, director, South Asia Institute, Wilson Center, Washington.

Topics : SEBI BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Food security in India

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

