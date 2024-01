Best of BS Opinion: Development debate, merger drama in television & more

A new discussion paper released by the NITI Aayog this week showed that about 248.2 million Indians escaped multidimensional poverty over the past nine years. In this context, our lead editorial notes that policy interventions will partly need to focus on the next level of improvement. This may also require reorientation of government expenditure. For instance, if multidimensional poverty has declined to about 11 per cent, should the government be spending on free food for the majority of the population? Similarly, is the rising prevalence of cash transfers the way forward, or can state resources be used to bridge development gaps — to enhance the quality of education, for example? Many such policy questions need to be debated. Read here