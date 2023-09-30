close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Taming Big Tech, the victory of the loser, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Big Tech

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Big Tech quintet – Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple – collectively known as MAMAA, are facing defining moments in Europe and the US, where two are fighting epochal cases and hefty fines have been imposed in at least three instances.  What does this presage for the future of the internet as a regulation-free world of dynamic entrepreneurs who challenge governments in their global reach and power? T N Ninan outlines the new Big Tech paradigm. Read it here

In other views:

Aditi Phadnis explains why the victory of an INDIA alliance candidate in a UP by-election is really a victory for Yogi Adityanath. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal relates how a copyright battle between two Indian storytelling websites involves plagiarism of a US original. Read it here

Kumar Abishek mulls the eternal question of whether there are really aliens among us. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: Unhealthy dynamics, speed versus quality & more

Best of BS Opinion: Taxing rules, stress in India's neighbourhood & more

Best of BS Opinion: Extended market benefits, Diplomatic standoff & more

Best of BS Opinion: Policy incoherence, lowering entry barriers, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Managing flows, through economic data fog & more

 
‘Does Marxism embraced Abrahamics and Atheists nexus conspire to spread hatred on native cultures such as Sanatan Dharma…?
 
Article in Organiser 
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon