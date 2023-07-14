The quality of official data is once again being debated. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, fundamentally, there can at least be two kinds of problems with official data — availability and quality. While the quality of data is always worth debating, availability has become a bigger issue. Read hereIn other views:Some economists believe that lack of confidence in debt sustainability in the US is the reason behind the rise in inflation. One of the major reasons that high sovereign debt ratios in the advanced economies were considered sustainable was low interest rates. The longer interest rates remain high, the greater the refinancing risk at higher interest rates and the risk of fiscal dominance that perpetuates higher inflation, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read hereThe EU's carbon border tax is not just discriminatory but founded on a flawed concept aimed to shift the burden of the carbon transition onto developing countries, writes Rathin Roy. Read hereQuote “Urban planning reforms are making our cities attractive destinations for investments.” Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri