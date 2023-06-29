The big-ticket tech deals signed during the prime minister’s state visit to the US appeared to benefit the government sector principally. But one constructive if largely unnoticed benefit of other agreements in the technology space is the major opportunities that have been opened up for the Indian private sector, and Indian companies are already moving to take advantage of them. These initial moves are in sectors critical to India’s manufacturing future, offering the chance of a high-tech leap. It is important that the government builds on these initiatives constructively so that the opportunities are not frittered away as they were after the Indo-US nuclear deal, says the top edit. Read it hereIn other views:C K G Nair & Rachana Baid explain why dividend distribution bonanzas can be risky, not only for the company concerned but also for the market and the economy. Read it hereVinayak Chatterjee makes the case for a level playing field for private entrants in the power transmission business, which is still dominated by state-owned Powergrid Corporation of India. Read it hereThe second edit points out that Apple’s latest augmented reality headset is certainly revolutionary but it will have to prove its utility. Read it hereQUOTE OF THE DAY‘Our first problem is that the ranking methodology is a bit of a black box for us; we don’t know how it’s being done’ Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay, on the QS World Rankings