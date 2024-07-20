Best of BS Opinion: Time for accommodation, Fed should not cut rates

With inflation cooling and unemployment rising in the United States, investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. But, as Michael R Strain argues, current economic conditions do not indicate that the Fed should begin cutting rates in the next two months. Instead, the implication is more modest: Rising unemployment and underlying inflation below 3 per cent suggest that the Fed should start paying attention to both sides of its dual mandate. Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis explains why the BJP-led-coalition at the Centre will need the support of state governments if its economic reform agenda is to get anywhere. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal reprises the success of Twitter/X as the microblogging site turns 18. Read it here