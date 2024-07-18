Best of BS Opinion: Parochial economics, trade winds, move over IT, more

The Karnataka cabinet has added a twist to a controversy roiling India’s business community by mandating reservations for locals in private sector jobs. This bid for nativist employment laws is not novel – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana have also passed such laws. The Haryana law was struck down by the High Court in November 2023 on grounds that it violated the basic Constitutional rights of Indian citizens. This apart, the economic logic of such parochialism is hard to fathom. Private industries operating in competitive markets need the freedom to access the best talent available. Restricting the talent pool on parochial grounds is certain to impinge on efficiency and productivity, both critical competitive requirements for knowledge industries that depend on overseas markets. So far states have thrived on the multicultural talent that India has to offer. Restricting jobs for narrow political populism is akin to killing a productive golden goose, the top edit says. Read it here
