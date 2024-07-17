Best of BS Opinion: China at the crossroads, supporting agripreneurs, more

Over the past five or so years, “indigenisation” has been a major aim for India’s defence procurement policy. For this to become sustainable, the private sector must be properly engaged. But recent figures released by the Ministry of Defence suggest that the vast majority of defence output continues to be through the defence public sector units with their uncertain capabilities to move India up the value chain or to create in-house innovation of the sort that is essential not just for a security edge but to maximise spillovers into other industrial sectors. That is why expanding the scope of the private sector in defence production is overdue, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
Shyam Saran discusses China’s economic and geopolitical trajectories as the third plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meets in Beijing. Read it here
Vinayak Chatterjee makes an urgent case for a modern, reliable, and efficient agri-warehousing ecosystem. Read it here
The second edit argues that the government’s AgriSURE fund should support innovation in the agricultural sector. Read it here