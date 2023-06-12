close

Best of BS Opinion: Unable to connect, Israel's Apartheid 2.0, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
lending

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Today we have how monetary policies play on each other, why there is no guarantee for a repeat of banks’ good performance, and environmental matters made worse by rich countries, but is India following suit?
Ajay Shah looks at different aspects of the US and Indian monetary policies in an interconnected world.

Affluent countries have contributed enormously to climate change, says Sunita Narain. But the aspirational idea of a global middle class is not so easy to deconstruct and take apart.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: It won’t be easy for the banking sector to put up a better performance every quarter. Their net interest margin will shrink.

The first edit talks of the futility of the lifeline given to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, and says the government should prepare for its privatisation. The second edit deplores the retrograde steps Israel has taken in the West Bank.
QUOTE

We have finally created a kind of product that India and Indians can be very proud of... When it comes to something like this, which is an ensemble piece, this is perhaps a rare piece of work that’s got the best of the talent in all the different departments.
 
Feroz Abbas Khan, director of Mughal-E-Azam: A Musical
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

