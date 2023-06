Best of BS Opinion: Regulating AI, RBI puts bank boards on notice, and more

In other views:

IT industry lobby Nasscom recently released guidelines for the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) that seek to define frameworks and act as common standards for researching, developing, and using GenAI responsibly. This is a useful first step -- even Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said some form of regulation is important during his recent visit to India. Critically, Nasscom’s draft guidelines highlight certain obligations for researchers, developers, and users to maintain internal oversight throughout the entire lifecycle of a GenAI solution. Guidelines such as these will also need constant updating given that this genie is well and truly out of the box, the second edit points out. Read it here