Best of BS Opinion: Under construction, reclaiming water bodies, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Carbon tax

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Perhaps carbon tax is not so bad for India. Is tiger conservation doing enough to improve the lives of the people who live close to the tigers? And a week in the life of a public sector bank executive. These are what we have today
Ajay Shah says carbon tax will become worldwide and India should embed itself in it.

Tiger conservation should bring benefits for people who live close to their habitat, says Sunita Narain
Tamal Bandyopadhyay recreates the diary of a general manager in a public sector bank. It gives an idea of how bank executives balance their work and life.

The first edit highlights the delays in project completion and asks if the government should commit itself to new projects at this stage. The second edit talks of the need for mass awareness in preserving water bodies.
First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

