Best of BS Opinion: USTR tariff threats deepen trade uncertainty

Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

lead editorial argues that the Today'sthat the US Trade Representative’s proposal to impose an additional 12.5 per cent tariff on Indian imports reflects a broader effort by Washington to expand trade restrictions through alternative legal channels, after an initial round imposed by US President Donald Trump was rebuffed by that country's Supreme Court. While the latest concerns about forced labour are valid, the finding that all major US trading partners fall short suggests the investigation may be serving as a basis for new tariffs rather than targeted enforcement. For India, the proposal complicates ongoing trade negotiations and creates risks across several export sectors. More broadly, the move underscores the unpredictability of US trade policy, which could prolong uncertainty, disrupt supply chains, and unsettle global commerce.

notes our second editorial. While limits on monetising public spectrum may have a legal basis, the ruling overlooks profound shifts in media consumption since the rules were framed in 1994 and reinforced in 2013. With viewers increasingly migrating to OTT and streaming platforms - which also offer viewers the option to skip ads - broadcasters face far greater competitive pressure and depend heavily on advertising revenue. The cap could undermine earnings, constrain investment in content, and weaken the sector. Policymakers should reconsider restrictions that no longer reflect market realities. The Delhi High Court’s decision to uphold a 12-minute hourly advertising cap for television channels relies on outdated assumptions about the broadcasting industry . While limits on monetising public spectrum may have a legal basis, the ruling overlooks profound shifts in media consumption since the rules were framed in 1994 and reinforced in 2013. With viewers increasingly migrating to OTT and streaming platforms - which also offer viewers the option to skip ads - broadcasters face far greater competitive pressure and depend heavily on advertising revenue. The cap could undermine earnings, constrain investment in content, and weaken the sector. Policymakers should reconsider restrictions that no longer reflect market realities.

writes Ajay Chhibber. He contends that India failed to sufficiently reduce deficits and public debt during the post-pandemic recovery, leaving limited room to respond to the current crisis. Faster privatisation and curbs on expansive welfare spending could have strengthened public finances and created greater resilience. With debt still elevated, subsidies rising, inflation expectations hardening, and monetary policy constrained, the government faces difficult trade-offs. Recurring global shocks make stronger fiscal buffers essential for future economic stability. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s focus on foreign exchange, fuel, and fertiliser overlooks the more important priority of fiscal space . He contends that India failed to sufficiently reduce deficits and public debt during the post-pandemic recovery, leaving limited room to respond to the current crisis. Faster privatisation and curbs on expansive welfare spending could have strengthened public finances and created greater resilience. With debt still elevated, subsidies rising, inflation expectations hardening, and monetary policy constrained, the government faces difficult trade-offs. Recurring global shocks make stronger fiscal buffers essential for future economic stability.

Nivedita Mookerji reflects on the on the impending demolition of Shastri Bhawan as the end of a distinctive chapter in New Delhi’s administrative and media history. Home to an unusually diverse collection of ministries, the building fostered accessibility, spontaneity, and interaction among policymakers, journalists, business leaders, and public figures. Its labyrinthine corridors, ageing infrastructure, and informal culture often produced stories, encounters, and moments that shaped public discourse. Information officers, Cabinet briefings, and chance meetings gave the building a democratic character rarely found in government complexes. As ministries move to Central Vista offices, Shastri Bhawan’s institutional memory and unique ethos will endure.