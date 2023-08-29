Best of BS Opinion: Retail's success in small-town India and more

Retail’s success in small-town India and the surge in capital markets are what we have today.

Akash Prakash: The surge in equity flows is imminent, and India has a chance to be one of the most dynamic capital markets in the world in the coming years. The surge in equity flows is imminent, and India has a chance to be one of the most dynamic capital markets in the world in the coming years.

Indrajit Gupta: Noel Tata’s value lifestyle brand Zudio signals a coming of age of retail in small towns, such as Jharsuguda, in Odisha Noel Tata’s value lifestyle brand Zudio signals a coming of age of retail in small towns, such as Jharsuguda, in Odisha

The first edit warns against China’s continuing “developing country” status and says it is detrimental to India’s interests. The second edit is critical of the government’s treatment of NGOs

QUOTE

If you think about America and Australia as sporting countries, I feel in 10-15 years, India will also be called a sporting country.

Also Read Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal constraints, a learning culture & more Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more Best of BS Opinion: New Brics in wall, Data protection & Bharat NCAP Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar