Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Retail's success in small-town India and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Zudio store

File photo of Zudio store

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Retail’s success in small-town India and the surge in capital markets are what we have today.

Akash Prakash: The surge in equity flows is imminent, and India has a chance to be one of the most dynamic capital markets in the world in the coming years.

Indrajit Gupta: Noel Tata’s value lifestyle brand Zudio signals a coming of age of retail in small towns, such as Jharsuguda, in Odisha

The first edit warns against China’s continuing “developing country” status and says it is detrimental to India’s interests. The second edit is critical of the government’s treatment of NGOs

QUOTE

If you think about America and Australia as sporting countries, I feel in 10-15 years, India will also be called a sporting country.

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal constraints, a learning culture & more

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more

Best of BS Opinion: New Brics in wall, Data protection & Bharat NCAP

Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

 
Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon