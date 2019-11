Well, by this time you might be aware of the news, but if not, here’s a lowdown on it:



said on Tuesday it has warned 12,000 users, including 500 from India, between July and September this year, about being targeted by ‘government-backed attackers’.





What is a government-backed attack?

Russia, North Korea, China, and Iran have been known to sponsor attacks through phishing and other means on people from different countries.

Shane Huntley, one of the members of TAG, said in a blogpost that the affected users were spread across 149 countries, and the number was similar to (up or down 10 per cent) the number of warnings sent in the same period of 2018 and 2017.

Google said it shares relevant threat information on these campaigns with law enforcement and other tech

It’s not even a month ago that messaging giant revealed that an Israeli software called Pegasus had been used to spy on journalists and human rights activists globally. 121 Indians were among those spied on.