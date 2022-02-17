Kulmeet Bawa on plan to double India's contribution for SAP India

-
Q1: You took over at a very difficult time – Pandemic started off in 2020. So, how has been the ride so far? Ans:
- Learnt building teams, trust and credibility over screens
- To keep the business afloat, and on a growth trajectory, in the absence of in-person meetings was like ‘changing airplane engines mid-air’
- The emerging trend is companies jumping to the digital bandwagon faster than ever
- Recent transition of SAP to a cloud company was a ‘cultural mindset transition’ that had to be fructified across screens
Tell me what is it meant for India?Ans:
- SAP holistically pivoted to cloud in October 2020
- Overperformed on almost all metrics across the globe
- Anticipates to grow by 23% to 26% in 2022
- Best performance in the company’s history was the year 2021
- India is the largest contributor (globally) to the number of customers that adopted Rise with SAP and moved to cloud
- From India perspective, three of the four quarters, the company grew at triple digits
- Success of last year needs to continue on the same pace, if not faster
- Continue to build India as one of the fastest growing strategic markets, in addition to further deep diving into investments in innovation hub etc
- By 2025, expect to achieve cloud revenue of more than €22 billion. Total revenues is expected around €36 billion
- Our customers in India contribute to more than 60 per cent of its GDP
- Almost 10,000 SMEs, 50 million consumers of gas and electricity today are supported through our solutions
