Kulmeet Bawa on plan to double India's contribution for SAP India

In a chat with Business Standard's Shivani Shinde, Kulmeet Bawa, President and MD for SAP Indian Subcontinent, talks about the ambitious target to turn its cloud business into a €22 bn revenue unit

Topics
Cloud services | SAP | India growth story

Shivani Shinde  |  New Delhi 

Kulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent

Q1: You took over at a very difficult time – Pandemic started off in 2020. So, how has been the ride so far? Ans:

  • Learnt building teams, trust and credibility over screens
  • To keep the business afloat, and on a growth trajectory, in the absence of in-person meetings was like ‘changing airplane engines mid-air’
  • The emerging trend is companies jumping to the digital bandwagon faster than ever
  • Recent transition of SAP to a cloud company was a ‘cultural mindset transition’ that had to be fructified across screens
Q2: SAP is completely becoming a cloud company. It was always, but what the pandemic truly did was completely pivot to the cloud platform.

Tell me what is it meant for India? Ans:

  • SAP holistically pivoted to cloud in October 2020
  • Overperformed on almost all metrics across the globe
  • Anticipates to grow by 23% to 26% in 2022
  • Best performance in the company’s history was the year 2021
  • India is the largest contributor (globally) to the number of customers that adopted Rise with SAP and moved to cloud
  • From India perspective, three of the four quarters, the company grew at triple digits
Q3: You started off by saying the year 2022 will be a growth year. What’s the roadmap for you in this year? What’s going to be your focus areas? Ans:
  • Success of last year needs to continue on the same pace, if not faster
  • Continue to build India as one of the fastest growing strategic markets, in addition to further deep diving into investments in innovation hub etc
  • By 2025, expect to achieve cloud revenue of more than €22 billion. Total revenues is expected around €36 billion
  • Our customers in India contribute to more than 60 per cent of its GDP
  • Almost 10,000 SMEs, 50 million consumers of gas and electricity today are supported through our solutions

First Published: Thu, February 17 2022. 08:30 IST

