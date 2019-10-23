Whistle-blower complaint: Who got worst hit by the Infosys stock's freefall

-
Infosys dragged the benchmark indices lower following an anonymous whistle-blower complaint alleging that the company threw out the rule book to shore up profits and hide the company's true financial picture.
Shares of Infosys shed over 16 per cent to Rs 643 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The stock contributed a staggering 451 points to the Sensex's fall, and eroded more than Rs 53,000 crore in investors' wealth.
Market players said the Infosys episode would weigh on performance of its stock in the coming days. Listen to the podcast to know who took the biggest hit from the Infosys stock's freefall
