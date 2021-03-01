Coronavirus surge in Maharashtra: Udhhav's 'majboori' & other key updates

-
Nearly 75 per cent of the cases currently in the country are from Maharashtra and Kerala. Maharashtra's per day count of new COVID-19 cases continued to remain above the 8,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll increased by 62 to reach 52,154.
It was the fifth consecutive day when the state's daily infection count was more than 8,000.
There were 1,931 new cases across Mumbai division, 1,796 in Pune division, 1,565 in Akola division and 1,369 in Nagpur division
Now, let's talk about the situation on the ground. In Eastern Maharashtra's Hingoli district, the local administration has decided to impose a curfew in the district, a day after it registered 51 new cases of Covid-19. The curbs will remain till March 17.
