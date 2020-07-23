JUST IN
Covid-19: India reports worst single-day spike; South Korea in recession

Uttarakhand has been a shocker for us. On Wednesday, the Himalayan state reported 451 new cases, breaching the 5000 case mark tally

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Since yesterday, nearly 46,000 new coronavirus cases, the worst single-day spike till date, have been reported in India, taking the country’s tally to over 12.3 lakh.

Uttarakhand has been a shocker for us. On Wednesday, the Himalayan state reported 451 new cases, breaching the 5000 case mark tally.

Global situations are no better either. As the coronavirus tally worldwide tops 15 million mark, the World Health Organization said that while researchers are making "good progress" in developing coronavirus vaccines, their first use cannot be expected until early 2021.


Thu, July 23 2020.

