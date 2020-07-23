Covid-19: India reports worst single-day spike; South Korea in recession

Since yesterday, nearly 46,000 new cases, the worst single-day spike till date, have been reported in India, taking the country’s tally to over 12.3 lakh.



Uttarakhand has been a shocker for us. On Wednesday, the Himalayan state reported 451 new cases, breaching the 5000 case mark tally.



Global situations are no better either. As the tally worldwide tops 15 million mark, the said that while researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines, their first use cannot be expected until early 2021.

