Covid-19: Lockdown 4.0, Qatar's tough penalties, Africa's rising cases

The extended version of Lockdown 3.0 will, however, come with some relaxations to pave the way for increased movement of people and facilitate more economic activity

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Passengers board a special train for New Delhi at Bhubaneswar railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Bhubaneswar

The Centre extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks, until May 31, calling it lockdown 4.0. The extended version of Lockdown 3.0 will, however, come with some relaxations to pave the way for increased movement of people and facilitate more economic activity. However, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and other metro cities are still fighting to control the rising curve of the pandemic.

In its fresh guidelines released late on Sunday, the states and union territories are empowered to delineate zones based on certain parameters and also to colour code smaller administrative units.

Meanwhile, district-wise details of the new lockdown phase is slated to be announced today.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 96,169, out of which 36,824 have been cured and 3,029 have succumbed due to the pandemic, leaving behind 56,316 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 11:19 IST

