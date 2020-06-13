JUST IN
Covid-19 updates: India's tally, Trump's campaign and Annual Haj

In light of the recent surge in cases, a senior official informed that authorities in Saudi Arabia are considering cancelling the annual Haj pilgrimage season

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

With an increase of more than 11,450 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's tally has risen to 308,993, while the death toll has reached 8,884 with 386 new fatalities.

However, if we talk about the states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,648), Delhi (1,341), Tamil Nadu (622), West Bengal (249), and Andhra Pradesh (194).

Well, we do have good news. With 7,135 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved to 49.9 per cent, while the death rate remains unchanged at 2.9. per cent.

Besides, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi informed that Remdesivir helps to decrease hospital stay but the benefits don't reflect as far as death or mortality benefit is concerned.

