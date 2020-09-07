Covid update: India overtakes Brazil by total cases, Metro services resume

-
After a 169-day Covid-19 hiatus, the Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operations of the Yellow Line on Monday. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.
In view of this, AK Garg, Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said he was happy to see that the passengers confident about travelling by Delhi Metro.
