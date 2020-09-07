JUST IN
Covid update: India overtakes Brazil by total cases, Metro services resume

Unicef will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

After a 169-day Covid-19 hiatus, the Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operations of the Yellow Line on Monday. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

In view of this, AK Garg, Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said he was happy to see that the passengers confident about travelling by Delhi Metro.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 12:39 IST

