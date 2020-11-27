Faqir Chand Kohli: All you should know about the 'Father of Indian IT '

-
Faqir Chand Kohli passed away yesterday due to heart attack at the age of 96. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Kohli is called the 'Father of Indian IT Industry'.
Kohli was the founding chief executive of sector leader TCS and pioneered the country's 'Technology Revolution' which helped India build its USD 100 billion IT industry.
Listen to the podcast to know about his journey
