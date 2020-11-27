JUST IN
Faqir Chand Kohli: All you should know about the 'Father of Indian IT '

Kohli was the founding chief executive of sector leader TCS and pioneered the country's 'Technology Revolution' which helped India build its USD 100 billion IT industry

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Faqir Chand Kohli

Faqir Chand Kohli passed away yesterday due to heart attack at the age of 96. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Kohli is called the 'Father of Indian IT Industry'.

Kohli was the founding chief executive of sector leader TCS and pioneered the country's 'Technology Revolution' which helped India build its USD 100 billion IT industry.

Listen to the podcast to know about his journey

First Published: Fri, November 27 2020. 14:03 IST

