India death toll nears 80,000; Covid-19 vaccine likely by Q1 of 2021

With over 93,215 new cases, India's tally has reached 4,845,003. The death toll has risen by 1,140 to 79,754. India now has 973,175 active cases, while 3,702,595 people have recovered.



Oil consumption may never return to levels seen before the crisis took hold, BP said in a report on Monday. Even its most bullish scenario sees demand no better than “broadly flat” for the next two decades as the energy transition shifts the world away from fossil fuels.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan has said that India may get a vaccine against the in the first quarter of 2021 and that he will take the first dose to dispel doubts about its safety.

Donald Trump has claimed that PM Modi praised him for doing a great job in coronavirus testing, as he continued to slam his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for being a complete disaster in handling the swine flu during the previous administration.He said that Modi's comment on testing being done by the US needs to be explained to the media.



Listen to the podcast for more