Is India really in a better position to trim Covid than others? Facts, data

Things are still worrisome, as the country has reported more than 200 deaths in 24 hours for three consecutive days now

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Passengers sitting in Jan Shatabdi train waiting to departs from Calicut with screening and smooth boarding, towards Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl, in Kochi.
Photo: ANI

With more than 92,000 cases, India ranks fourth on the list of countries with highest active cases. No doubt, with 1.1 million plus cases, the US tops the tally.

The country has reported more than 8,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s official to 1.98 lakh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 70,013 cases.

Speaking of recovery rate, even as the number of active cases rises, the ratio of death and recovery among the outcome of closed cases is improving slowly.

Let me explain this how. Until mid-April, two out of 10 closed cases resulted in deaths. But by the end of May, this came down to roughly 10 per cent, or one in every 10 closed cases.

So far, 95,527 people have been treated successfully.

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 10:56 IST

