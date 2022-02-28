TMS Ep117: Ukraine crisis, commodity price, Sanjiv Bajaj, Vande Bharat

As the Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, they not only set in motion a war but also an economic upheaval across Asia. Most Asian countries are now bracing for a tough and uncertain time ahead. We take a peek into the likely troubles that this war might cause to these nations, including India. Troubles for Asian economies are aplenty. Add to that the burden of higher energy prices for importers like India. skyrocketed last week after sanctions were imposed on Russia. Brent crude surpassed $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, while Aluminium prices touched lifetime highs. Gold prices also rose to a 13-month high as investors rushed to safe-haven bets. Will this rally continue this week? Or will equities be back in flavour?

After the war, economic upheaval and the market dynamics in their wake, let us now move on to a company which has been seeing a stable growth for long. In an interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, Sanjiv Bajaj, tells about how he plans to take his financial service business digital.

Last week, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated, India launched an evacuation exercise to bring home its citizens stuck in the conflict zone. An Air India plane, under the Mission, evacuated about 240 Indians before the Ukrainian airspace was shut for air traffic. Find out more about Mission in this episode of the podcast.

